Saudi Arabia: New 3-year entry ban on expats for visa rule violation

Expatriates that leave the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and do not return in the stipulated amount of time, will be banned from entering the country for a period of three years.
The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has said that expatriates with a re-entry visa must return to the country within the time specified on the visa , else, a new visa must be issued by the employer.
The phrase “exited and did not return” will be put on record for any expatriate after two months of the visa's expiry.
The Jawazat has also said that it is not necessary to visit the department to record register the expatriate that left and did not return.
This does not include dependents of an expatriate, and is only applicable to sponsors, the Jawazat stressed.
