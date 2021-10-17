Saudi Arabia launches world-first offshore platform tourism project

Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, announced on Saturday the launch of "THE RIG", which it said would be the world's first tourism destination on offshore platforms.
Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The fund, the engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic transformation plans for Saudi Arabia, manages a portfolio worth $400 billion.
It added in a statement that the project was located in the gulf and spanned an area of more than 150,000 square metres.
ALSO READ:
>> Saudis enjoy Red Sea cruises as kingdom opens up tourism sector
>> Energy crunch to boost oil demand
It said the project would feature a number of attractions, including three hotels, restaurants, helipads, and a range of adventurous activities including extreme sports.
The funds did not disclose the value of the project.
Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says
Gulf3 weeks ago
Downgraded as a tropical storm, Shaheen kills three people in Oman while six people die in Iran's Chabahar port
Gulf3 weeks ago
The food, travel, news and entertainment resource in the Kingdom will now be available in English and Arabic
Gulf3 weeks ago
He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs among other officials.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia has launched a series of tourism projects, including along the Red Sea coast, to woo tourists
Gulf1 month ago
King Salman made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech delivered to leaders gathered for the UNGA.
Gulf1 month ago
'The Kingdom insists on the importance of keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction'
Gulf1 month ago
The Kingdom will be celebrating its 91st founding anniversary on September 23.
Gulf1 month ago