Saudi Arabia announces citizenship for distinguished individuals

Thu 11 Nov 2021

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has announced that Saudi citizenship will be granted to a selection of distinguished talents with unique expertise and specialisations.

‏The announcement was made in line with the issued Royal decree to grant Saudi citizenships to experts and exceptional global talents in religious, medical, scientific, cultural, sports and technological fields.

This will contribute to the development of various sectors throughout the Kingdom, and supports its Vision 2030 goal of creating an attractive environment that enables investing in and retaining exceptional creative minds.