Saudi Arabia: King Salman admitted to hospital in Jeddah for medical tests

He underwent a gallbladder surgery in 2020

By Web Desk Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 10:35 AM Last updated: Sun 8 May 2022, 10:40 AM

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to a statement from the royal court, he was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

King Salman, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.

ALSO READ: