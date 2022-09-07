Saudi Arabia: GCC residents on tourist visa can now obtain Umrah, Rawdah Sharif permits

Mohammed bin Salman peformed the ritual on behalf of King Salman
Residents from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries who hold tourist visa to Saudi Arabia can now get permits to perform Umrah as well as visit the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
The Saudi Ministry of Tourism on Thursday announced that GCC residents can obtain a tourist visa online.
After obtaining a e-visa, GCC residents can pre-book their Umrah and Rawdah Sharif permits via the Eatmarna application.
Residents of the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman can now obtain a Saudi Tourist Visa online, Information for residents of the GCC countries is available here: https://bit.ly/3wOg5PD
Visitor to Saudi Arabia are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
