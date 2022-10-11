Saudi Arabia: 5-year-old boy dies of suffocation after being left in school bus

The German Chancellor is on a two-day visit to the Kingdom
A five-year-old boy tragically passed away in a school bus in Saudi Arabia's Qatif governorate.
The mishap took place after the bus driver forgot to check if the bus was empty and the sleeping kindergartener was left behind.
Saudi Gazette has said in an article that the boy suffocated to his death.
Temperatures in Qatif soared to a high of 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Investigations are on and a working group has been established to visit the school and ensure that proper procedure is being followed, Al Arabiya news quoted a spokesperson saying.
The department also extended its condolences to the family of the child, and expressed deep sorrow over his death.
