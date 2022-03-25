UAE

Saudi Arabia: Fire breaks out at Aramco facility after 'hostile escalation' of enemy attacks

Attacks had no impact or repercussions on public life in Jeddah

Spokesman for the Arab coalition forces Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki. File photo
Spokesman for the Arab coalition forces Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki. File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 10:02 PM

Last updated: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 10:06 PM

The spokesman for the Arab coalition forces on Friday confirmed that a fire had broken out at an Aramco petroleum distribution station in Jeddah at 17:25 (Saudi time).

Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said initial investigations showed the rebel Houthis were involved in the attack, which resulted in a blaze in two tanks belonging to the oil facility.

However, he added that these hostile attacks had no impact or repercussions on public life in Jeddah.

