Saudi Arabia: Fire breaks out at Aramco facility after 'hostile escalation' of enemy attacks

The spokesman for the Arab coalition forces on Friday confirmed that a fire had broken out at an Aramco petroleum distribution station in Jeddah at 17:25 (Saudi time).

Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said initial investigations showed the rebel Houthis were involved in the attack, which resulted in a blaze in two tanks belonging to the oil facility.

However, he added that these hostile attacks had no impact or repercussions on public life in Jeddah.

