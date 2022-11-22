Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic Fifa World Cup win

It applies to all employees in both public and private sectors, as well as all students across the country

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 7:33 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 7:39 PM

Tomorrow, November 23, will be a public holiday in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom announced on Tuesday, in celebration of its historic win in the Fifa World Cup.

It applies to all employees in both public and private sectors, as well as all students across the country.

Saudi Arabia beat title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday in one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history.