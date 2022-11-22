Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic Fifa World Cup win

In a statement released on Monday, it was said that the decision was made in order to ensure the safety of the students
Tomorrow, November 23, will be a public holiday in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom announced on Tuesday, in celebration of its historic win in the Fifa World Cup.
It applies to all employees in both public and private sectors, as well as all students across the country.
Saudi Arabia beat title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday in one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history.
In a statement released on Monday, it was said that the decision was made in order to ensure the safety of the students
UAE foreign minister co-chairs 10th session of UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee
Doctors had advised Prince Mohammed, 37, to avoid long-haul flights that might affect his middle ear
The 800-megawatt plant is planned to provide up to 10 per cent of the country’s energy supply
This comes a month after it was declared that flexi permit, which allowed holders to take up freelance jobs with multiple employers, would be abolished
In an address to the Kingdom's advisory Shura Council, he said that the country was a mediator of peace
Abdul Wahab Al Rasheed is appointed as finance minister and Salem Al Sabah as foreign minister
Hayya card acts as a visa, match ticket, transport token and gives access to some fan zones