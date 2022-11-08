Saudi Arabia announces new amendments to visit visa duration, validity

This comes a month after it was declared that flexi permit, which allowed holders to take up freelance jobs with multiple employers, would be abolished
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the extension of the period of stay for single entry visit visas to three months.
Amendments have also been done to extend the length of stay for transit visas holders. They can now stay up to 96 hours without any extra charges and the validity is for three months, according to SPA.
The decision, approved by the Saudi Cabinet, will be applicable to single entry visit visas for all purposes.
Single-entry family visit visas are currently valid only for 30 days, while multiple-entry visas are valid for 90 days.
