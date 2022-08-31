Saudi Arabia: 8 expats arrested in drug bust, 47 million pills found hidden in flour shipment

Street value of the narcotics is approximately $470 million to $1.175 billion

Amphetamine pills. Photo: SPA

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 7:00 PM

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have thwarted a multi-million dollar drug haul and recovered 46,916,480 amphetamine pills, state news agency SPA reported.

The official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), Major Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, stated that security personnel tracked a shipment upon its arrival at the Dry Port in Riyadh and transportation to a warehouse.

In coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, security agents raided the warehouse and arrested eight suspects involved in the smuggling attempt, including six Syrians and two Pakistanis.

The authorities found 46,916,480 amphetamine pills hidden in a flour shipment. The eight suspects were arrested and were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The GDNC spokesperson noted that this is the biggest operation of its kind to smuggle this amount of narcotics into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

