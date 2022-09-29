Saudi announces new long-term, short-term educational visas

Minsa Mariam Jacob had fallen asleep and went unnoticed by the driver
The Saudi Arabian government has decided to launch new educational visas for students. There will be two categories of students visas – a long-term and short-term one.
The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, SPA reported.
A long-term visa will be granted to students, researchers, and experts, for the purposes of academic study, and research visit.
While the short-term visa will be granted to students, researchers, and visiting trainees, for the purposes of language study, training, participation in short programs and student exchange programs.
Though it is mandatory for all expats who wish to work in the Kingdom to have a Saudi sponsor, holders of the new educational visas are excluded from the requirement of providing a sponsor.
Minsa Mariam Jacob had fallen asleep and went unnoticed by the driver
She was beaten and her passport was also confiscated
They have to apply for permission through the Eatmarna application
It can be issued for a trainer or trainee in the government and private sectors
Travellers from 48 countries are eligible for the permit
Residents of the UK, US and the EU will be able to apply for a visa on arrival
The narcotics included hashish and heroin
Street value of the narcotics is approximately $470 million to $1.175 billion