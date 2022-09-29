Saudi announces new long-term, short-term educational visas

Holders of new visas are not required to have a sponsor

Thu 29 Sep 2022, 6:06 PM

The Saudi Arabian government has decided to launch new educational visas for students. There will be two categories of students visas – a long-term and short-term one.

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, SPA reported.

A long-term visa will be granted to students, researchers, and experts, for the purposes of academic study, and research visit.

While the short-term visa will be granted to students, researchers, and visiting trainees, for the purposes of language study, training, participation in short programs and student exchange programs.

Though it is mandatory for all expats who wish to work in the Kingdom to have a Saudi sponsor, holders of the new educational visas are excluded from the requirement of providing a sponsor.