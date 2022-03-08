Sand or snow? Go skiing in the mountains of Saudi Arabia

Amateurs and professionals alike will be able to enjoy the many ski runs of various difficulties

By Web Desk Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 2:25 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 2:32 PM

Snow in a desert land is not a novelty if you live in Dubai. But outdoor skiing? There's something to watch out for - and exactly what Trojena, a new destination for mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia, is promising.

Located in the center of Neom, Trojena, which is part of the Neom project, boasts some of Saudi Arabia's highest peaks and will feature innovative architecture where mountains will coexist in harmony with the tourist sites.

Temperatures tend to drop below zero in winter, while the average temperature throughout the year remains 10°C lower than other cities across the region.

Announcing the project last week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also Chairman of the Neom Company Board of Directors, had said: "Trojena will be an important addition to tourism in the region, a unique example of how Saudi Arabia is creating destinations based on its geographical and environmental diversity."

Outdoor skiing is a unique feature of Trojena that will provide an experience never before witnessed in the region, especially in Gulf countries known for their desert climates.

Amateurs and professionals alike will be able to enjoy the many ski runs of various difficulties.

Set for completion in 2026, the year-round tourist destination will offer several facilities such as the ski village, ultra-luxury family and wellness resorts, a wide range of retail stores and restaurants. This is in addition to sports activities, which include a ski slope, watersports and mountain biking, as well as an interactive nature reserve.

