Russia-Ukraine crisis: Saudi Arabia extends Ukrainians' visas for free

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that it would extend tourist and business visas of Ukrainian citizens in the Kingdom for free.
The decision was implemented under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for humanitarian considerations.
Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports added that the extension would be carried out automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the migration authorities.
Earlier this month, the Kingdom had announced that Ukrainians' visas would be extended for three months after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During the call, the leaders had discussed crisis in Ukraine. In this regard, the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's support for everything that contributes to de-escalating the crisis, its readiness to exert efforts to mediate between all parties, and its support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis politically.
