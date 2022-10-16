Qatar says over 1.5 million people apply for World Cup pass

Pontiff to to take part in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence
Qatar said Sunday that more than 1.5 million people have applied for the compulsory pass for the football World Cup, that begins on November 20.
Saad Al-Suwaidi, head of the Hayya pass service, said that between 1.5 million and 1.7 million people have so far applied for the card, which acts as a visa, match ticket, transport ticket and gives access to some fan zones.
All travellers to Qatar will need the pass to enter from November 1, whether they intend to watch a game or not.
Qatar has said it expects more than one million foreign visitors, as well as hundreds of thousands of domestic fans.
International supporters have to apply for the pass after buying tickets and securing accommodation.
Doha's two international airports are preparing to handle 150,000 entries a day, officials said.
Those crossing by land from Saudi Arabia must take a bus to Doha, or pay a $1,375 fee to drive their own car.
Officials say border officials at the Abu Samra land crossing will be able to process 4,000 people an hour.
