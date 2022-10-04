Qatar reopens Museum of Islamic Art ahead of Fifa World Cup

The pontiff had to cancel a planned July trip to South Sudan, Congo after doctors said he needed more time to undergo therapy on his right knee
Qatar unveiled Tuesday its landmark Museum of Islamic Art after an 18-month renovation ahead of the World Cup in a bid to be a "showcase" for the Arab world.
"We are the biggest Museum of Islamic Art in this region... and we are in the middle of the Arab world," said museum director Julia Gonnella. "Where better can you learn about Islamic culture and art and history than here?"
The museum showcases 14 centuries of Islamic art and artefacts from around the world.
Constructed on a purpose-built island on Doha's waterfront promenade, the building is the work of the late US architect I.M. Pei, one of the best-known architects of the 20th century.
The five-storey building has redesigned its collections, with some two-thirds of the thousand exhibits new to the museum.
"Before it was only about the art, now it's about culture," Gonnella said. "We really want to tell the stories behind the masterpieces."
Qatar has spent billions of dollars on new stadiums for the first football World Cup in an Arab country, which kicks off on November 20.
As the sporting festival approaches, Doha is leading an cultural push, including erecting dozens of works of public art, and opened the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum earlier this year.
ALSO READ:
The pontiff had to cancel a planned July trip to South Sudan, Congo after doctors said he needed more time to undergo therapy on his right knee
The airline says there was no warning indication in the cockpit and another plane on the runway alerted the crew to fumes issuing from one of the engines
The funeral of the girl — who died on her birthday on September 11 — will be held today at the family's residence in Kerala
Minsa Mariam Jacob had fallen asleep and went unnoticed by the driver
She was beaten and her passport was also confiscated
They have to apply for permission through the Eatmarna application
It can be issued for a trainer or trainee in the government and private sectors
Travellers from 48 countries are eligible for the permit