Over 3,000 kg of drugs seized by Saudi navy in Gulf of Oman

The narcotics included hashish and heroin

Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 11:49 AM

A combined task force from Saudi Arabia carried out an operation in the Gulf of Oman where 3,330 kg of drugs were seized, according to Saudi Press Agency.

The task force, led by the Royal Saudi Navy, intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman. It searched the boat and confiscated 3,330 kg of hashish and heroin.

The Royal Saudi Navy Forces Command took over these tasks for the first time from the British Royal Navy on July 30, 2018 and for the second time from its French counterpart in August 2020, according to SPA.

Recently, authorities arrested 8 expats in a drug bust which led to 47 million pills being seized. The pills were found hidden in a flour shipment.

A spokesperson for General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) said that it was the biggest operation of its kind to smuggle this amount of narcotics into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

