Outrage in Gulf state after 29 dogs, puppies shot dead

Authorities say they have identified the suspects

Reuters photo used for illustrative purpose

By AFP Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 8:37 PM

The killing of 29 dogs by men armed with rifles in a Gulf state has sparked an outrage and a debate on social media.

Authorities say police in Qatar are investigating the killings.

Animal welfare activists say laws defending domestic animals like dogs are not being enforced.

The latest killings took place at an industrial compound near Doha on July 10, but the case was only reported days later, activists told AFP.

Four men, two armed with hunting rifles, threatened guards at the factory and then killed 29 dogs and puppies, activists said. At least three others were wounded, including two in the late stages of pregnancy.

When the men showed up the dogs started running towards them believing "they were going to be fed", one activist said.

"But the men started shooting at random," the activist added.

Authorities say they have identified suspects, without giving further details.

The motive was not immediately clear.

According to one activist, the shooters told security guards "that a dog had bitten the son of one of the men".

"But the compound is sealed off with high fences and no child could enter to play near the dogs," the activist said.

Another said there had been many cases in recent years of dogs and birds, including flamingoes, being used for target practice by people with rifles.

Qatari authorities have not publicly commented on the case.

But Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, sister of the Qatari ruler, condemned the attack as "unacceptable" on social media.

Since the slaughter, authorities have rounded up the other dogs that were in the industrial compound and taken them to a government-run shelter where some 3,000 strays are believed to be held, according to activists.