Oman: Passengers evacuated after 'emergency situation' on Air India Express flight

Passengers have been evacuated from a plane at Muscat International Airport after smoke started coming out from it on Wednesday.
Passengers evacuated via slides after smoke on Air India Express Muscat - Cochin flight (IX-442).
The plane was scheduled to leave for Kochi, India, on Wednesday morning.
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice saying that the situation is "currently being dealt with by specialists." It also said that the safety of the airport, passengers, and air traffic was not compromised by the incident.
There were 141 passengers plus six crew onboard and all are reported to be safe.
More to follow.
