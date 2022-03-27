Oman: Five workers killed, several missing after rockslide

The search is still ongoing

Reuters file for illustrative purposes

By AFP Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 3:44 PM

Five workers died and several more were missing after a rockslide in a remote part of Oman, emergency authorities said on Sunday.

Search and rescue teams were at the scene in Al-Arid in the northern governorate of Al-Dhahirah, Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said.

“Five people were rescued and five others died, and the search for missing people under the rubble is still going on,” the agency tweeted, without giving further details.

ALSO READ: