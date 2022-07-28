Oman air force evacuates residents trapped in homes after flooding

Heavy rains caused several wadis in the governorate to overflow on Wednesday

Authorities in Oman rescued several residents from Musandam after heavy rains on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the National Committee for Emergency Management Oman, the Sub-Committee for Emergency Situations Management in the Governorate of Musandam dealt with many such cases.

Planes from the Royal Air Force of Oman rescued a number of residents who were left stranded or stuck in their homes in Madha.

Storms battered several parts of the GCC on Wednesdays; one video shows heavy rain with strong winds in the governorate of Al Mandaq in Saudi Arabia.