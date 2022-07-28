UAE

Oman air force evacuates residents trapped in homes after flooding

Heavy rains caused several wadis in the governorate to overflow on Wednesday

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 9:59 AM

Authorities in Oman rescued several residents from Musandam after heavy rains on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the National Committee for Emergency Management Oman, the Sub-Committee for Emergency Situations Management in the Governorate of Musandam dealt with many such cases.

Planes from the Royal Air Force of Oman rescued a number of residents who were left stranded or stuck in their homes in Madha.

ALSO READ:

Storms battered several parts of the GCC on Wednesdays; one video shows heavy rain with strong winds in the governorate of Al Mandaq in Saudi Arabia.


