Monkeypox: Bahrain opens pre-registration for voluntary vaccine

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has announced that pre-registration for the voluntary monkeypox vaccine is now open.

The Kingdom has secured a limited stock of vaccines which will be administered to priority groups as per the set health protocols, including frontline health workers and those at high risk of exposure.

Upcoming shipments will be given to citizens and residents, who wish to take the vaccine. The jabs will be given free of charge, the ministry said.

The vaccine provision is part of the country's strategy to secure the needed medical and logistical resources to curb the spread of the disease.

Citizens and residents can register through the website (healthalert.gov.bh) or by calling the 24/7 hotline 444, reported BNA.

