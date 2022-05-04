Minor earthquake strikes Oman

Tremor felt in UAE but had no effect

By Web Desk Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 9:24 PM Last updated: Wed 4 May 2022, 9:42 PM

A minor earthquake struck Oman on Wednesday evening.

The 2.4-magnitude quake hit the Gulf of Oman at 8.40pm (UAE local time), said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

No effects of the quake in the neighbouring country was felt in the Emirates.