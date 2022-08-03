Makkah: Man arrested for hiding 12kg of drugs in his car

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah is appointed to the post
Authorities in Makkah have arrested a man who was hiding drugs in his car.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Yemeni national was apprehended by the Roads Security Special Forces in Makkah's Al Quoz region in possession of 12kg of hashish.
The man has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.
