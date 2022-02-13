Lulu Group head MA Yusuff Ali is the first recipient of Bahrain golden visa

663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana seized
Gulf2 weeks ago
MA Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, has become the first Bahrain golden residency visa recipient, Lulu Group announced on Sunday.
The Golden residency visa is part of the country’s economic recovery plan to attract talents and boost its economy by providing the visa to selected foreign investors.
“Obviously, this is a very proud and humbling moment in my life to receive this honour today. I sincerely thank His Majesty King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain and the Government of Bahrain,” Yusuff Ali said after receiving his golden visa number 001.
ALSO READ:
Yusuff Ali also met with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince on Sunday to thank them for this great honour and reinforce his commitment to Bahrain’s economic growth.
“I am sure this new permanent residency initiative will further boost Bahrain’s image as one of the key investments and business hubs of the region as well as attract and retain new investors here,” Yusuf Ali added. Yusuffali is also the first non-Bahraini to receive the highest honour of Bahrain, 'Wessam Al Bahrain’ from King Hamad in 2014.
663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana seized
Gulf2 weeks ago
The attack that targeted the industrial zone of Ahad Al Masarihah also damaged workshops and civilian vehicles.
Gulf2 weeks ago
Visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since diplomatic rift.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Alleged target was not included in No-strike list, Coalition spokesman says
Gulf3 weeks ago
A week ago, a deadly fire erupted during maintenance work at a major oil refinery run by the same company, killing two Asian workers
Gulf3 weeks ago
24-hour air operations launched; Houthi militia targeted UAE and Saudi civilian sites on Monday, killing three people in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Condemning the attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE, Brigadier General Al Malki said that all necessary measures will be taken to deter hostile acts.
Gulf3 weeks ago
The attack resulted in the death of three civilians and the injury of six others
Gulf3 weeks ago