Lulu Group head MA Yusuff Ali is the first recipient of Bahrain golden visa

Yusuff Ali met with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince on Sunday

Bahrain Royals and officials receive MA Yusuff Ali in Bahrain. — Supplied photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 8:26 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 8:49 PM

MA Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group, has become the first Bahrain golden residency visa recipient, Lulu Group announced on Sunday.

The Golden residency visa is part of the country’s economic recovery plan to attract talents and boost its economy by providing the visa to selected foreign investors.

“Obviously, this is a very proud and humbling moment in my life to receive this honour today. I sincerely thank His Majesty King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain and the Government of Bahrain,” Yusuff Ali said after receiving his golden visa number 001.

Yusuff Ali also met with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince on Sunday to thank them for this great honour and reinforce his commitment to Bahrain’s economic growth.

“I am sure this new permanent residency initiative will further boost Bahrain’s image as one of the key investments and business hubs of the region as well as attract and retain new investors here,” Yusuf Ali added. Yusuffali is also the first non-Bahraini to receive the highest honour of Bahrain, 'Wessam Al Bahrain’ from King Hamad in 2014.