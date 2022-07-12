Look: British pilgrim walks 6,500km from UK to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj

The journey took 10 months and 25 days

Adam Mohammed, a British citizen of Iraqi descent, made the journey from his home in the UK to Saudi Arabia on foot to perform Haj.

The 53-year-old started at Wolverhampton in the UK and passed through 9 countries on the way: Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

The entire journey took 10 months and 25 days. He walked nearly 17.8 km a day and pulled along a hand-cart with all his belongings, media reports have said.

The Saudi Minister of Media, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, received Adam Mohammed at the Ministry headquarters, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Mohamed said that he was overwhelmed by the love and support he got through the journey. His friends came to visit him in Austria, and he was greeted by his family (who flew in) at Madinah, according to Al Jazeera.

