Look: British pilgrim walks 6,500km from UK to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj

One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, will be allowed at this year’s Haj
Adam Mohammed, a British citizen of Iraqi descent, made the journey from his home in the UK to Saudi Arabia on foot to perform Haj.
The 53-year-old started at Wolverhampton in the UK and passed through 9 countries on the way: Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.
The entire journey took 10 months and 25 days. He walked nearly 17.8 km a day and pulled along a hand-cart with all his belongings, media reports have said.
The Saudi Minister of Media, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, received Adam Mohammed at the Ministry headquarters, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Mohamed said that he was overwhelmed by the love and support he got through the journey. His friends came to visit him in Austria, and he was greeted by his family (who flew in) at Madinah, according to Al Jazeera.
ALSO READ:
One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, will be allowed at this year’s Haj
1 million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed to participate in this year’s pilgrimage
Banners welcome the devotees, including the first international visitors since 2019
Officers will 'fulfill their duties' in securing routes to holy sites, says spokesman
The decision went into effect on Monday
Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Haj and Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah
Domestic political scene 'torn by disagreement and personal interests', Sheikh Meshal says
He will also visit Jordan and Turkey