Lebanon minister to resign in bid to ease crisis with Saudi

Minister George Kordahi intends to step down over televised comments he made earlier

AP

By AP Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 11:56 AM

Lebanon’s information minister is expected to announce his resignation Friday, in a bid to ease an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Minister George Kordahi told local TV stations Al Jadeed and MTV Thursday night that he intended to step down, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia.

In response, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all Lebanese imports, which used to bring in about $240 million a year. Kordahi had refused to resign over the comments made before he assumed his Cabinet post, prolonging the crisis.

Lebanon is sinking deeper into an economic crisis, the worst in its modern history. The country’s financial meltdown, coupled with multiple other crises, has plunged more than three quarters of the nation’s population of 6 million, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.

It is not clear whether Kordahi’s resignation Friday would placate Saudi Arabia enough to reverse the decisions.

Kordahi’s expected resignation later Friday comes ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.