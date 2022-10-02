UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwait's government submits resignation to Crown Prince

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Sabah submitted the resignation on behalf of the government

By Reuters

Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 1:07 PM

Last updated: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 1:19 PM

Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on Sunday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, following a parliamentary election in the Gulf state.

KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, received the government's letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Sabah.

ALSO READ:


More news from Gulf