Kuwait's government submits resignation to Crown Prince

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Sabah submitted the resignation on behalf of the government

By Reuters Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 1:07 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 1:19 PM

Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on Sunday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, following a parliamentary election in the Gulf state.

KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, received the government's letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Sabah.

ALSO READ: