Kuwait's government resigns in latest standoff with parliament

The coalition also destroys a remotely piloted boat packed with explosives dispatched by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea
Gulf2 weeks ago
Kuwait’s government submitted its resignation on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA reported, ahead of a no-confidence vote against the prime minister in parliament, amid a lengthy political feud that has hindered fiscal reform in the Gulf oil producer.
KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir’s duties late last year, received the government’s letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid.
ALSO READ:
The coalition also destroys a remotely piloted boat packed with explosives dispatched by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea
Gulf2 weeks ago
The decision was implemented under the directives of King Salman
Gulf2 weeks ago
The British premier is on a visit to the GCC
Gulf2 weeks ago
Her funeral prayers will be held today.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Millions of Saudi women are finding jobs as female employment gains acceptance in the society
Gulf3 weeks ago
The men had been deemed guilty of pledging allegiance to extremist organisations, including Daesh, Al Qaeda, and the Houthis
Gulf3 weeks ago
Amateurs and professionals alike will be able to enjoy the many ski runs of various difficulties
Gulf4 weeks ago
Dubai is marking the Kuwait National Day through a series of festivities across different areas and landmarks
Gulf1 month ago