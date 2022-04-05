UAE

Kuwait's government resigns in latest standoff with parliament

The Crown Prince received the letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid

Kuwait Crown Prince receives resignation letter from PM. Photo: KUNA
By Reuters

Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 1:09 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 1:11 PM

Kuwait’s government submitted its resignation on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA reported, ahead of a no-confidence vote against the prime minister in parliament, amid a lengthy political feud that has hindered fiscal reform in the Gulf oil producer.

KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir’s duties late last year, received the government’s letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid.

