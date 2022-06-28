UAE

Kuwait suspends family, tourist visit visas until further notice

The decision went into effect on Monday

Photo: Reuters
By Web Desk

Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 12:50 PM

The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait on Monday announced the suspension of visit visas with immediate effect.

The new rule applies to both family and tourist visit visas and will be effective until further notice.

The authority added that the decision was undertaken in preparation for "a new regulatory mechanism" for residency affairs.


