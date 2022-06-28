Kuwait suspends family, tourist visit visas until further notice

The two countries enter negotiations
Gulf2 weeks ago
The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait on Monday announced the suspension of visit visas with immediate effect.
The new rule applies to both family and tourist visit visas and will be effective until further notice.
The authority added that the decision was undertaken in preparation for "a new regulatory mechanism" for residency affairs.
The two countries enter negotiations
Gulf2 weeks ago
Expatriates must return to the country within the time specified on the visa
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia receives first foreign pilgrims since pandemic
Gulf3 weeks ago
A group from Indonesia were the first to land in the city of Madinah
Gulf3 weeks ago
The quake happened early on Saturday morning
Gulf3 weeks ago
Application for visa can be submitted from outside the country, minister of Haj and Umrah says
Gulf3 weeks ago
Pujya Brahmavihari Swami delivered a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Gulf3 weeks ago
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir appointed as climate envoy
Gulf4 weeks ago