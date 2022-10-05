Kuwait forms cabinet with new oil minister, finance minister re-appointed

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah re-named Kuwait's Prime Minister

File

By Reuters Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 9:35 PM

Kuwait appointed a new cabinet on Wednesday, naming Hussein Ismail as oil minister to replace Mohammed Al-Fares and reappointing finance minister Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed.

The Gulf Arab state also named a new defence minister, Sheikh Abdullah Ali al-Salem al-Sabah, to the cabinet announced in a decree carried on state media channels.

The outgoing government had resigned following parliamentary elections last month in the Gulf OPEC oil producer.

Earlier today, Kuwait's Emiri Diwan issued on Wednesday an Emiri order appointing Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigning him to nominate members of the new ministry.

The Emiri order said that "The Prime Minister should implement this order and submit it to the National Assembly. It is effective as of now and to be published in the official Gazette."