Kuwait: 10 injured in refinery fire

Attack destroyed seven drones and weapons storehouses at the camp.
Gulf3 weeks ago
A fire at a gas liquefaction unit in Kuwait’s largest refinery on Friday left 10 people injured before it was put out, the plant’s operator said.
The blaze “erupted during maintenance work” on the unit at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, 40km (25 miles) south of Kuwait City, state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced on Twitter.
It said 10 people were injured, five of them hospitalised with severe burns. Firefighters were mobilised and had extinguished the blaze.
KNPC said Kuwait’s refining operations and exports were unaffected, as the unit affected had already been out of service.
Mina al-Ahmadi, where another fire last October caused a number of light injuries, is the largest of Kuwait’s three refineries and handles some 466,000 barrels of oil per day.
ALSO READ:
A fourth is under construction with a daily capacity of 615,000 barrels.
A key member within the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Kuwait is currently producing about 2.4 million barrels a day.
Attack destroyed seven drones and weapons storehouses at the camp.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Toys were confiscated during inspection campaigns on several retail outlets.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi media reports say coalition forces are carrying out precise and specific air strikes on legitimate military targets at Sanaa airport
Gulf3 weeks ago
Closer ties with our Gulf partners will deliver jobs and opportunities for the British people and help make us all safer: Britain’s Foreign Secretary
Gulf3 weeks ago
Coalition had conducted a military operation in Yemen to destroy workshops, warehouses of drones and other weapons.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Activities highlight country’s culture, history and traditions that date from its nomadic past
Gulf3 weeks ago
The project is expected to achieve an estimated added value of 47 billion riyal.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Under the theme 'UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns', celebrations will be held across the country and at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Gulf4 weeks ago