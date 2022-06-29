Haj 2022: Saudi announces 10,000 riyal fine for those without permit

There are no specific restrictions for tourists coming in, the country's Minister of Tourism says
Gulf2 weeks ago
Those who perform Haj without a permit will be handed a 10,000 riyal fine, Saudi Arabian authorities said on Wednesday.
In a tweet spokesman Brigadier General Sami bin Mohammad Al Shuwairkh stressed that those wishing to perform the pilgrimage must first obtain an official permit.
Al Shuwairkh also said that officers would "fulfill their duties" in securing routes leading to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and other holy sites to deter any violators.
With Saudi Arabia announcing permits for one million Muslims to perform the annual pilgrimage this year, more people have been able to get permits than in the previous two years, when it was severely restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
ALSO READ:
There are no specific restrictions for tourists coming in, the country's Minister of Tourism says
Gulf2 weeks ago
The two countries enter negotiations
Gulf3 weeks ago
Expatriates must return to the country within the time specified on the visa
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia receives first foreign pilgrims since pandemic
Gulf3 weeks ago
A group from Indonesia were the first to land in the city of Madinah
Gulf3 weeks ago
The quake happened early on Saturday morning
Gulf3 weeks ago
Application for visa can be submitted from outside the country, minister of Haj and Umrah says
Gulf3 weeks ago
Pujya Brahmavihari Swami delivered a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Gulf4 weeks ago