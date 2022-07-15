GCC nationals allowed entry into Bahrain with their ID cards

Move follows decision by Gulf nations to allow ID cards as a travel document

By Wam Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 9:38 PM

The Bahraini Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) announced Friday the decision to allow all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals to enter Bahrain with their ID cards or passports, without pre-arrangements.

A statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said the move follows the decision of GCC countries to resume the procedure of allowing ID cards as a travel document method. The decision will also facilitate the travel of Bahrainis to all GCC countries.

This decision is in line with the facilities provided for GCC nationals in order to ease travel procedures for them and ensure their interests and those of their families, as a result of existing bonds of kinship, religion, language and common destiny.