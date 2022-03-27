Gates Foundation, Qatar to spend $200 million on climate-adaptive agriculture

Her funeral prayers will be held today.
Gulf1 week ago
Major gas producer Qatar and the Gates Foundation will jointly invest up to $200 million over the next two years to help prepare farmers in developing countries to adapt to climate change.
The new partnership, announced on Sunday at a conference in the Gulf Arab state, focuses on introducing climate-adaptive farming methods and technology to communities that depend on agriculture for both food and income, primarily in sub-Sahran Africa, said Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Gates Foundation.
"We are trying to help those communities grapple with the reality of climate change now and, in a way, help insulate them from the future damages of climate change," which can pull them deeper into poverty, he told Reuters.
For example, the partnership aims to introduce dual-use chickens, raised for both food and egg production, to low-income women farmers in parts of Africa. The chickens are bred to be productive in a variety of climate conditions.
ALSO READ:
"Climate change is already happening. We are already seeing more frequent droughts, more frequent floods, less predictable weather," Suzman said.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a major nonprofit that tackles poverty and inequity. It will fund the partnership on a 50-50 basis with Qatar's state Fund for Development, Suzman said.
Her funeral prayers will be held today.
Gulf1 week ago
Millions of Saudi women are finding jobs as female employment gains acceptance in the society
Gulf2 weeks ago
The men had been deemed guilty of pledging allegiance to extremist organisations, including Daesh, Al Qaeda, and the Houthis
Gulf2 weeks ago
Amateurs and professionals alike will be able to enjoy the many ski runs of various difficulties
Gulf2 weeks ago
Dubai is marking the Kuwait National Day through a series of festivities across different areas and landmarks
Gulf1 month ago
The anniversary marks the day in 1727 when Mohammed bin Saud, founder of the first Saudi state, took over the emirate of Diriyah
Gulf1 month ago
Saudi-led coalition warns it's preparing for a large-scale retaliation attack
Gulf1 month ago
The boat had departed Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
Gulf1 month ago