Egyptian President Sisi hosts UAE, Israeli leaders at Red Sea resort

Meeting took place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 4:35 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 4:42 PM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi hosted talks Tuesday with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett , his office said.

The meeting, which took place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, included discussions on "energy, market stability, and food security", Egyptian presidency spokesman Bassam Radi said.