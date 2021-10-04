Cyclone Shaheen has been downgraded to a tropical storm

High waves break on the sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat. – AFP

Dubai - The cyclone has so far killed at least nine people in Oman and Iran

Cyclone Shaheen was downgraded to a tropical storm after it had hit land in Oman, according to a report by Oman News Agency.

Surface wind speeds around the epicentre are estimated to be102 to 116 kilometers per hour, the agency said in their tweet on Sunday.

However, torrential rains and gusty wind said to affect the northern and southern regions of the Al Batinah governorate.

The state of Suwaiq witnessed torrential rains due to the tropical storm. Electricity has been cut off as precautionary measure in some parts of the state, Oman’s official news agency said.

Cyclone Shaheen has so far killed at least nine people in Oman and Iran, authorities said.

In Oman, two people died in a landslide and a child in flash flooding, while in Iran, six people were killed in Chabahar port in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan,

Flights to Oman were suspended and schools closed in Oman on Sunday. In the capital, Muscat, vehicles were tyre-deep in water and streets were deserted.

(with inputs from Reuters)