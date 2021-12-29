Covid-19: Saudi authorities re-impose social distancing rules at Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque

The updated guidelines will come into effect on Thursday

An official source at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque announced that a decision had been made to re-impose social distancing procedures at the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque as of 7am on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The source said that social distancing would be applied among worshippers and redistributing praying areas and Umra performers on the virtual tawaf (circumambulation) paths to ensure the application of precautionary measures in a bid to preserve the health and safety of visitors.

The source also highlighted the importance for all visitors and workers of the Two Holy Mosques to abide by these precautionary measures. They must wear masks and adhere to access times according to the permits issued by accredited applications, in addition to maintaining social distancing and committing to the regulations issued by relevant authorities at the Two Holy Mosques.

