Bahrain asks citizens in Lebanon to return

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain followed suit

(Wam)

By Reuters Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 5:47 PM

Bahrain’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called on citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, the state news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit.

Saudi Arabia's decision comes days after comments made by Lebanon's information minister - against the legitimacy led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen - put fresh strains on Gulf-Lebanese relations.

On Monday, the UAE also asked its citizens to return from Lebanon. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in the UAE said that all Emirati diplomats, embassy administrative staff and citizens have returned from Lebanon.

The ministry attributed the development to the UAE's decision to recall its diplomats and administration staff from Lebanon and bar Emirati citizens to travel to the country owing to the current security and political situation there.

"Out of the UAE's determination on ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad, the ministry contacted UAE nationals in Lebanon to coordinate their return back home," Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said.