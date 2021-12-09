Arabian peninsula’s biggest Catholic church opens in Bahrain

The two governments agreed to establish a framework to strengthen ties in areas of mutual concern, including climate change, health, tourism and others
Gulf1 month ago
Against the backdrop of mosque minarets and a desert oil field, the biggest Catholic church in the Arabian peninsula opened its doors in Bahrain on Thursday.
The cavernous Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, with seats for 2,300 people, will serve the majority-Muslim Gulf country’s small Catholic community.
“We’re happy for this church,” Bahrain-based priest Father Charbel Fayad told AFP. “It will be for the spiritual needs and spiritual health of all the people.”
ALSO READ:
The modern-style church, with two tiers of seating, lies about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from a large mosque and a stone’s throw from an oil well, in the south of the state.
The Vatican estimates Bahrain has some 80,000 Catholics, mainly workers from Asia, mostly India and the Philippines.
“Christians and non-Christians, all are children of God and they are all welcome here in this beautiful church,” Father Charbel said.
King Hamad last week invited Pope Francis to visit Bahrain.
The two governments agreed to establish a framework to strengthen ties in areas of mutual concern, including climate change, health, tourism and others
Gulf1 month ago
The missiles will help Saudi to intercept drone attacks by Houthis from Yemen
Gulf1 month ago
Donations to aid displaced in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, says Somali influencer
Gulf1 month ago
Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain followed suit
Gulf1 month ago
Prince Faisal bin Farhan says the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group continues to allow endemic instability.
Gulf1 month ago
Kingdom cites links to militant group Hezbollah
Gulf1 month ago
The Saudi Green Initiative aims to eliminate 278 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year, up from a previous target of 130 million tonnes
Gulf1 month ago
Move comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties
Gulf1 month ago