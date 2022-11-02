Arab League backs Qatar in Fifa World Cup 'defamation campaign'

Hayya card acts as a visa, match ticket, transport token and gives access to some fan zones
Arab states on Wednesday slammed what they called a "defamation campaign" against Qatar over its human rights record ahead of the football World Cup that kicks off later this month.
In the final declaration of the Arab League summit in Algeria, the 22-member bloc confirmed its "support" for the Gulf state "and total confidence in its ability to organise an excellent edition of this global event".
Qatar, whose ruler His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was at the meeting in Algiers, has faced criticism over treatment of foreign workers and some other issues. The Arab League's member states, who adopted the resolution unanimously, confirmed "our total rejection of the baseless campaign of defamation against" Qatar.
The Gulf nation has spent tens of billions of dollars on preparations for the tournament, which starts on November 20.
Last week Sheikh Tamim said that "since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has faced."
ALSO READ:
Hayya card acts as a visa, match ticket, transport token and gives access to some fan zones
Houthi delegation also visiting prisons in Kingdom for same purpose
Verdict follows a public outcry after a video recorded by another employee went viral on social media
The driver forgot to check if the bus was empty before locking up
Proposed set of new labour reforms will replace Flexi Permits and streamline processes involved with registering for work or change of employment
Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah re-named Kuwait's Prime Minister
He has been assigned to nominate members of the new ministry
Constructed on a purpose-built island on Doha's waterfront promenade, it showcases 14 centuries of Islamic art and artefacts from around the world