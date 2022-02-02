After Abu Dhabi, BAPS Hindu temple to come up in Bahrain

Indian PM Narendra Modi revealed the development on Twitter.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 10:31 AM

Bahrain has become the second country in the Middle East where BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha will construct a traditional Hindu temple.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the development after speaking to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“Had a warm conversation with HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Thanked him for the Kingdom’s attention to the needs of the Indian community, including recent decision on land allotment for the Swaminarayan temple,” Modi tweeted.

In this regard, Brahmavihari Swami, religious leader who is overseeing the construction work of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, has met His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Prince Salman several times in the last few years.

Ashok Kotecha, chairman, BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of both Bahrain and India for taking such a historic decision.

“We thank both the great leaders for their historic decision to grant land for BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir.”

Kotecha underlined that BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha will build a “spiritual oasis for global harmony” in Bahrain in line with similar aspirations in Abu Dhabi.

“We look forward to working together to create a place of harmony, peace and service in Bahrain.”

Kotecha added that the construction work of the UAE’s first traditional stone temple is on track in Abu Dhabi and expected to be completed next year.

Hand-carved pink sandstones used at the temple reflect the rich culture and history of India and include Arab symbols. There will be seven spires and five domes. The temple will last a minimum of 1,000 years.

The complex will have a visitor’s centre, prayer halls, library, classroom, community centre, majlis, amphitheatre, play areas, gardens, books and gift shops, food court and other facilities.

Community members are welcomed to place bricks at the temple site in Abu Mureikha.