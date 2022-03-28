6 firefighting teams battle blaze at new Kuwait airport project

The British premier is on a visit to the GCC
Gulf1 week ago
A fire that broke out on Monday in the new T2 project at Kuwait International Airport is being dealt with by emergency responders, according to authorities.
Six firefighting teams are on the scene and battling the blaze, according to the Kuwait Fire Force.
Multiple video clips on social media showed large plumes of black smoke issuing from the site.
However, Kuwait's Aviation Authority tweeted that air traffic is normal and has not been impacted by the “limited” fire in the new passenger building.
No further details were available.
