4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Kuwait

An earthquake shook Kuwait early on Saturday morning.

According to an official tweet from the Kuwait Fire Force, the quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The tweet also said officials did not record any damage due to the incident.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology recorded the earthquake's magnitude as 5.5.

