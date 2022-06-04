Enjoy our faster App experience
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Kuwait

The quake happened early on Saturday morning

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 6:35 AM

Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 6:54 AM

An earthquake shook Kuwait early on Saturday morning.

According to an official tweet from the Kuwait Fire Force, the quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.

The tweet also said officials did not record any damage due to the incident.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology recorded the earthquake's magnitude as 5.5.

