Grow your own greens

Cultivate fresh veggies and fruits in your home garden with this simple guide

There's absolutely nothing like fresh veggies, especially if you grow them yourself. With a little effort, you can have your own little garden and grow some vegetables, either in your balcony or backyard. It can provide you with fresh, garden to table produce, in addition to giving your home a verdant look.

Creating a veggie garden is a rewarding experience, which can be therapeutic both for your soul and stomach. Here are some handy tips on getting started:

Pick a good location with optimum sunlight

Make sure the soil is rich in nutrients. Treat your soil with garden compost for it to bestow you with a harvest of vegetables and fruits

Make sure you plant some colourful flowers in the garden to attract pollinators

Start small and grow your garden once you learn the ropes.

Choose your vegetables wisely, since some veggies are seasonal

Some of the easily grown veggies

Tomato: Tomato is one of the easiest plants to grow at home. Prepare the soil and squeeze in some ripe tomato. Cover the seeds with some more soil and moisten the soil. The water should be drained properly. You will start seeing shoots come up in a week. Try your hand at different varieties of tomatoes.

Mint: The next time you buy mint, don't throw away the stems after you use the leaves. Instead, pot it in and water it twice a day initially. As soon as you start seeing new leaves, water it thrice a day.

Carrot: Cut around an inch of the carrot head and place it on a plate with water in a cool indoor area. Once you see the roots and shoots coming, transfer into a pot or grow bag. Grow bags are usually a better way to plant root veggies since it provides good aeration and is easier to harvest.

Chilli: Another easy plant that can be grown is chilli. Just spread over the chilly seeds in a pot and cover it with some soil and water the plant. You will see small plants in a few days.

Turmeric: Turmeric also grows easily in a grow bag. All you need to do is bury the turmeric two-inch into the soil and water it twice a day. Don't leave the soil dry. And boom! You have turmeric growing in your garden.

Fenugreek: Soak the fenugreek seeds for a day and tie it in a cotton cloth and refrigerate until you see the sprouts. Then transfer it to a pot. You can then grow the plant.

Potato/Sweet potato: Look for the potato buds, cut one inch around the buds, then apply some honey and plant it in a grow bag. Honey acts as a growth stimulant. You can enjoy freshly grown potatoes in around three months.