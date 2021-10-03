- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Grand Stores wins Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES) Award for American Tourister.
American Tourister – one of the key luggage brands handled by Grand Stores in the UAE – was officially declared the ‘Best Service Performance Brand’ at the prestigious DSES awards ceremony conducted by Dubai Economy on Monday, 28th June 2021. This coveted award for excellence in service performance during the cycle of 2020 was won for American Tourister by Grand Stores under the Hypermarkets & General Retail Sector.
Marking this moment of celebration, Retail Director of Grand Stores Ms. Suha Abu Issa said “When you possess the passion, patience and perseverance with the objective of achieving excellence in performance, prominence is achieved. For the past 40 years, we at Grand Stores have been bringing-in and building-up many brands within the UAE from diverse industries across the globe. This recognition by the Government of Dubai stands testimony to the care, confidence and commitment shared with our valued stakeholders in strengthening the brand and achieving its objectives.”
By providing professional training sessions and regular updates on maintaining high standards of customer service, Grand Stores takes immense pride in its staff performance. “As we all stand together to celebrate this moment of achievement, we would like to thank our team for their loyalty, hard-work & perseverance. We would also like to thank Dubai Economic Department for recognizing our efforts and bestowing us with the Best Service Performance Brand Award for 2020.” added Suha Abu Issa.
American Tourister is a brand which strongly believes that travel should be fun. It takes immense pride in making stylish, high quality fun luggage that customers can rely on. American Tourister is positioned as one of the largest luggage brands in the world. Thanks to its continued tradition of quality and design, American Tourister is the smart choice for customers, offering a wide selection of travel products.
Established in 1981, Grand Stores is a familiar name across the United Arab Emirates as a leading distributor and retailer with a strong and diverse business portfolio. The wide range of world-class brands offered by the company include top products from multiple industries such as Imaging & Information Technology, Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances, Medical Systems, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Beauty & Skincare, Luggage & Travel Accessories, Linen, Dinnerware, Gifts, Coffee Beans & Brewing Equipment. Some of the major global brands handled by Grand Stores in the UAE are Nikon, Fujifilm, Lexar, Epson, Samsonite, American Tourister, Chanel, Givenchy, Nina Ricci, Paco Rabanne, Thomaston, Vestel and many more.
In appreciation of the company’s excellence in business ethics and commercial performance, Grand Stores has received numerous awards and recognitions from various governing bodies within the United Arab Emirates. Over the years, some of the most acclaimed DSES awards received from Dubai Economy are as below:
- Won Best Service Performance Brand Award under General Retailer Category in 2016.
- Won Best Service Performance Brand Award for Samsonite under Hypermarkets & General Retail Category in 2018.
- Won Best Service Performance Outlet Award for Samsonite at Yas Mall under Hypermarkets & General Retail Category in 2019.
Headquartered in Dubai with retail and distribution strength across the region, Grand Stores currently operates over 30 retail showrooms in the UAE alone. With its unstinted dedication to quality, Grand Stores has also launched various retail concepts within the UAE in the last decade in addition to its flagship multi-brand showrooms.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.