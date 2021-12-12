World Health Organisation adopts UAE government accelerators model

Model to ensure providing of healthy lifestyles and prosperity at all ages

The UAE Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have announced a new partnership to support the global health sector, in which WHO adopts the UAE government accelerators model to ensure providing of healthy lifestyles and prosperity at all ages.

The launch came through a memorandum of understanding signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs along with His Excellency Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

Gergawi stressed the importance of adopting inter-governmental and inter-organisational collaboration. He added that the UAE is keen to share successful work models and advanced initiatives developed over the past years to support international efforts in achieving the global sustainable development goals.

The two parties will work to support the implementation of the WHO work Programme 2019–2023, and achieve the Triple Billion targets.

“The need for global collaboration on data and evidence has never been felt more acutely than during the Covid-19 pandemic. WHO is committed to being a modern, data-driven organisation to make a measurable impact on the lives of those we serve. WHO is very pleased to collaborate with the government of the UAE to realise this vision,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.