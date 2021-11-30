We will never forget our martyrs: Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute with touching video

New laws will be fully enacted from January 2, 2022
Government2 days ago
The UAE went silent on Tuesday as grateful residents recalled the sacrifices made by the country’s martyrs. The UAE marks November 30 as Commemoration Day to pay respects to the ultimate sacrifice made by the martyrs.
Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.
“Today, we testify that our heroes sacrificed their lives for their country … May God have mercy on our heroes … We will not forget them. The future generations will not forget them,” he tweeted.
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had on Monday called on residents to give a “standing ovation to the martyrs of the homeland”.
“They wrote with their pure blood and valiant sacrifices, bright pages whilst defending our nation, preserving our sovereignty, and maintaining our independence. They were adamant to keep our national flag flying high across all fronts,” he said.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had said that the memory of fallen heroes will remain a source of inspiration, and their sacrifices remain imprinted on the hearts of our people.
“The greatest sacrifices are those made for one's country, the most honourable battles are those fought in defence of it, and the most precious blood is shed in defence of the homeland and for the preservation of its achievements,” he said.
