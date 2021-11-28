We place the highest priority on the development of media: Sheikh Mohammed

Dubai Ruler meets members of Dubai Media Council on sidelines of Arab Journalism Award ceremony

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 9:48 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday met with members of the Dubai Media Council on the sidelines of a ceremony held to honour winners of the Arab Journalism Award at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed issued directives to further enhance efforts to develop the emirate’s media sector to ensure it keeps pace with advancements in different sectors, as the country prepares for the next 50 years.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“We place the highest priority on the development of the media, which plays a key role in the UAE’s development journey. To support the UAE’s march towards greater progress, the media needs to keep pace with the various transformations taking place across industries,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

The Dubai Ruler added that new technologies can help the media advance its capabilities. However it should not come at the expense of its ethical principles. The UAE media continues to receive recognition for its objectivity, Sheikh Mohammed said, noting that any media’s power is measured by the positive impact it has on people’s lives.”

“Media organisations today are leveraging technology to expand their audience and their reach, but they should also invest in developing their talent to better tap the power of new advancements,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the UAE media for its coverage and contributions amidst the challenging global circumstances over the last two years.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the Council’s overall strategy to accelerate the development of the media sector and ensure it stays ahead of a rapidly evolving environment. He was also briefed on the Council’s plans focused on developing the media industry in Dubai.