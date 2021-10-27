Video: Emirati-made MBZ-SAT satellite to have biggest telescope developed in UAE

The MBZ-SAT will be the most advanced commercial satellite in the region for high-resolution imagery.

Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 2:14 PM

A new satellite project that will be 100 per cent Emirati-made, MBZ-SAT, will be the biggest ever satellite to be built in the UAE with the biggest ever telescope developed in the country.

This was revealed during the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2021) on Wednesday that that is currently being held at Dubai's World Trade Centre.

The 700kg satellite will be launched aboard a Space X Falcon 9 rocket in the year 2023.

In addition to developing cutting-edge applications for the future economy, the program aims to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE space industry, encourage public-private partnerships, upskill talent and strengthen the national space ecosystem.

Amer AlSayegh AlGhaferi, Senior Director of Space Engineering - MBZ-SAT, MBRSC, said, “With MBZ-SAT project we want to make the UAE a leading country in the development of space systems. This will be the biggest ever satellite to be developed in the UAE weighing around 700kgs and dimensions of 3m X 5m in radius. This means the UAE is now a leading nation in the development of space systems and space projects around the world.”

AlGhaferi also explained that the MBZ-SAT satellite is the most advanced satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution and high-resolution space imaging and has the ability to monitor a large number of targets (natural and man-made) with a higher accuracy than the satellites designated for monitoring purposes.

The satellite will be able to collect and process raw data much more quickly due to its enhanced artificial intelligence functions, which will also help in faster analysis and processing of space images.

He added, “The satellite will have the biggest telescope that will be developed in the UAE and this will enable us to have highly advanced and clear images from about 500km from the surface of Earth…double of what is possible now.”