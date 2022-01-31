UK minister denounces Houthis’ terrorist activities

New decision has been taken due to the misuse of unmanned aerial vehicles
Government1 week ago
A British minister affirmed the UK’s denunciation of all forms of terrorism committed by the Houthis during his visit to Abu Dhabi on Monday.
James Cleverly, Minister for Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, met Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and the UK, and ways of enhancing the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.
They also discussed recent regional and international developments, most notably those related to the region’s stability and development, stressing the importance of creating opportunities for peace and regional dialogue.
ALSO READ:
Dr Gargash highlighted the UAE’s appreciation for the UK’s stance on the Houthi terrorist attacks against civilian facilities in the UAE and noted that the country will take appropriate measures to ensure its safety, security and national sovereignty.
He also stressed that the international community needs to take strict action against the terrorist attacks by the Houthis, who threaten regional peace and stability, in addition to their terrorist practices against the Yemeni people.
Cleverly affirmed the UK’s denunciation of all forms of terrorism committed by the Houthis, highlighting the historic relations between the UAE and the UK.
New decision has been taken due to the misuse of unmanned aerial vehicles
Government1 week ago
Anyone performing these activities and disregarding guidelines will be subject to legal liabilities
Government1 week ago
Dr Gargash reviews nature of the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi rebels on civilian targets in the UAE.
Government1 week ago
Employee happiness index in the Emirate reached 88%
Government1 week ago
Circular stipulates implementation of remote work system for 70% of employees
Government2 weeks ago
"Our goal is to establish the best, most flexible and diversified business environment," the Dubai Ruler said.
Government2 weeks ago
This is a dangerous escalation against the safety of maritime navigation in the Red Sea: Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN
Government2 weeks ago
Workers said they were grateful to the government for their efforts
Government2 weeks ago