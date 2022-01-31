UK minister denounces Houthis’ terrorist activities

Dr Anwar Gargash meets James Cleverly in Abu Dhabi, discusses bilateral ties

Dr Anwar Gargash with James Cleverly in Abu Dhabi. — Courtesy: Twitter

By Wam Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 9:27 PM

A British minister affirmed the UK’s denunciation of all forms of terrorism committed by the Houthis during his visit to Abu Dhabi on Monday.

James Cleverly, Minister for Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, met Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and the UK, and ways of enhancing the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

They also discussed recent regional and international developments, most notably those related to the region’s stability and development, stressing the importance of creating opportunities for peace and regional dialogue.

Dr Gargash highlighted the UAE’s appreciation for the UK’s stance on the Houthi terrorist attacks against civilian facilities in the UAE and noted that the country will take appropriate measures to ensure its safety, security and national sovereignty.

He also stressed that the international community needs to take strict action against the terrorist attacks by the Houthis, who threaten regional peace and stability, in addition to their terrorist practices against the Yemeni people.

Cleverly affirmed the UK’s denunciation of all forms of terrorism committed by the Houthis, highlighting the historic relations between the UAE and the UK.